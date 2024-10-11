Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a disappointing news related to reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their ongoing royal rift.



According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales may never forgive the California-based royal for the pain he has caused the family.

According to Daily Express, royal expert Charles Rae, while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, said: "Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move.

“Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be. There's too much water which has gone under that bridge.”

He further said, “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show... Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well.

“There's too much gone under the bridge now. If they're going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favourably."

The royal expert’s remarks come days after Prince Harry visited UK for a charity event but did not meet his father King Charles and other family members.