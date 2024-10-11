World Culture Festival: Sheema Kermani's classical dance enchants audience

Renowned dancer Sheema Kermani performs at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 11, 2024. — ACP

A stunning showcase of classical dance by renowned dancer Sheema Kermani and her group left the audience spellbound on the 16th day of the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (APC) in Karachi on Friday.



The enchanting classical dance titled "The Sound of Tinkling Bells" was held at Auditorium I.

Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov graced the event with his presence.

Kermani opened the performance with a stirring rendition of the famous poetess late Fahmida Riaz's poem “Aao Hum Watnon Raqs Karo”.

Accompanied by a group of talented performers, Kermani's artistic brilliance mesmerised the crowd, making it a night to remember for classical dance enthusiasts.

Renowned dancer Sheema Kermani performs along with her group at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 11, 2024. — Screengrab/Instagram/acpkhiofficial

A day earlier, Khawaja Moinuddin's iconic 1956 satire "Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0", which critiques society through the lens of adult education, was rerun at the ACP, lighting up the audience with its tongue-in-cheek humour.

The play was updated for contemporary audiences but still highlights how little has changed since its original debut, shedding light on persistent societal flaws.

The show left a charged audience in splits with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy. The comedic brilliance, which remained true to the original, resonated with today’s viewers.

The 60-minute-long play, directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, combines humour and reflection to offer a timeless commentary on the absurdities of social and educational systems.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.