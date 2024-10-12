AC/DC return to the Billboard charts with THIS musical

AC/DC just achieved another milestone to add in their already impeccable career.

The Rock and Roll Hall of famers, who are celebrating five decades of their legacy this year with their first single dating back to 1974, as per Forbes.

Despite their music being quite old, it might just not be ancient history yet as their loyal and dedicated fan base keep sending some of the rock band’s work back to the charts time and time again.

This time, AC/DC’s most popular live recording, Live At River Plate, has returned back to the Billboard, scoring the top most spot on the charts.

Its reappearance on the Top Hard Rock Albums charts marks the band having this achievement twice with their work almost never leaving the list due to a rather sustained popularity they have gained for that project.

Live At River Plate is also at number 25 on Billboard’s list of the most-consumed hard rock-only full-lengths in the US, that consists of only 25 slots.

On Top Hard Rock Albums, AC/DC has another space to their name, as their bestseller, Back in Black maintains its spot on the eleventh position of the chart.