Wayne Brady talks parenting struggles with 20 year age gap between kids

Wayne Brady revealed the biggest difference he faces while parenting two kids with almost 20-year age difference.



In a recent chat with People Magazine at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations event held in California, the 52-year-old actor talked about the major difference he experienced in the upbringing of his son Val along with his 21-year-old daughter Maile.

"It's a different energy level in parenting. I had Maīle when I was 30, so now with Val, in terms of the physical energy that it takes to run around with him, I can still do it [but] it's a little harder," he told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady shares Maile with his ex wife Mandie Taketa and his son, Val with his ex-girlfriend Tina, who he dated on and off during the pandemic.

"The thing I think with Val that I benefit from is I've been there once, now I've been to the rodeo, so I think I'm a little better as a parent," Brady noted while mentioning that his daughter has also noticed his more better parenting.

For those unversed, Brady also co-parents Taketa and her partner's adopted son Sundance-Isamu "Sunny".

The father of two continued to say, "Maīle even laughs, she says. 'The funny thing about Sunny and Mandie and Val and myself is, you two aren't the parents that I grew up with. Val and Sunny get these parents who have done therapy and worked on themselves and they know parenting. I grew up with the two of you and we all grew up together.'"

"So that's the biggest difference, is I've got a little more parenting under my belt," Brady added.