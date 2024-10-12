Shakira feels 'good to be single' in new music video 'Soltera'

Shakira has her party mode on!

As the popular Latin singer released her official music video to her latest song, Soltera, she celebrates her life as a now-single woman.

This track also marks her first release since her LP debut in March, the Garmmy-nominated, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

“I have the right to misbehave / to have a good time,” Shakira sings in Soltera, further belting out the lyrics, “I’m on my own and now I can do what I want to do / It’s good to be single.”

The video is tropical themed where the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker gathered a star-studded lineup of Latin pop singers, Anitta, Danna Paola, Natti Natasha and Bizarrap along with social media personalities including Lele Pons and Harry Jowsey, making guest appearances.



Shakira can be seen waking up to a housekeeper’s knock at her room that has her friends sprawled across the floors and mattress after a night of partying hard.

She flashes back to last night, the main concept of the video, where the star can be seen partying on a yacht, playing a game of strip poker and dancing the night away at a nightclub.