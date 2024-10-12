 
'Freakier Friday' release date unveiled by Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

A look into the upcoming film, 'Freakier Friday' was also uploaded along with the announcement

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Freakier Friday just gave a look into the film, on, you guessed it, this Friday!

The stars of the popular 2003 Freaky Friday sequel, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, can be seen re-creating a scene from the first installment.

Both of them can be seen dressed in pajamas, wearing wedding bands, as the held their faces with both their hands. The two play the famous mother-daughter, duo Anna and Tess Coleman, who switch bodies overnight.

Freakier Friday release date unveiled by Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

This post also had some very exciting news about the highly-anticipated film, with the caption announcing the release date:

“TGIF. #FreakierFriday arrives in theaters August 8, 2025,” the post stated.

Freakier Friday’s release date was announced after the stars of the show admitted how they “laughed a lot” on the set of the forthcoming film.

Lee Curtis told Extra, “[It was ] so fun. We just did it this summer … We came together for 42 days and just laughed a lot, cried a lot.”

The 65-year-old actress reunited with Lindsay, after more than two decades to shoot the upcoming fantasy comedy film, which is the second installment to their 2003 movie Freaky Friday.

