Snoop Dogg 'so happy' to collaborate with Sting, Jelly Roll on 'Missionary'

Snoop Dogg just revealed the next two artists he would be collaborating with!

The Californian rapper revealed on the Bloomberg Screentime conference, everything that his fans should expect in the upcoming album, Missionary, that would be his first since 2022’s BODR (Bacc On Death Row).

“I got a feature from Jelly Roll and Sting,” the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper announced.

Snoop’s collaboration with Sting is a full circle moment for the rapper himself who is “so happy” with the result of the sing the made together.

"Like a child that’s infatuated with somebody as a singer, and you get a chance to meet them and they give you everything you expected, that’s what happens with me all the time,” Snoop said of The Police front man, adding, “I meet people I’ve always wanted to meet and they’re everything I wanted them to be.”

Meanwhile for the rising country music star, Jelly Roll, his feature in Missionary would mark his return to the hip-hop genre.

The Son of a Sinner singer was recently featured on Eminem's latest track, Somebody Save Me, that samples Jelly's hit track, Save Me.