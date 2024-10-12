 
Geo News

Selma Hayek celebrates stepson Augustin's special day

The actress sent warm wishes to her husband Francois Henri Pinault's son Augie

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Selma Hayek celebrates stepson Augustins special day
Selma Hayek celebrates stepson Augustin's special day

Salma Hayek celebrated her stepson Augustin's big day with a sweet post.

The 58-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 11 to mark her husband Francois-Henri Pinault's son Augie's 18th birthday.

The From Dusk Till Dawn actress extended a heartwarming wish for the newly minted 18-year-old.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy 18th bday Augie you’re officially a full grown-up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France."

Hayek also posted a series of photos, featuring her and Augie's cute photos together.

“Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you," Hayek's caption continued.

In the first picture of the carousel, Hayek can be seen sweetly embracing young Augie.

"Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much," she further added.

Moreover, the post also includes Augie's throwback snaps with his father and sister.

It is pertinent to mention that Hayek's husband Pinault is also a father to a daughter named Mathilde whom he shares with his ex Linda Evangelista.

Shakira feels 'good to be single' in new music video 'Soltera'
Shakira feels 'good to be single' in new music video 'Soltera'
AC/DC return to the Billboard charts with THIS musical
AC/DC return to the Billboard charts with THIS musical
Senior with a personal letter from King Charles speaks out monarch's cancer
Senior with a personal letter from King Charles speaks out monarch's cancer
Wayne Brady talks parenting struggles with 20 year age gap between kids
Wayne Brady talks parenting struggles with 20 year age gap between kids
Meghan Markle refuses to care about what's appropriate anymore
Meghan Markle refuses to care about what's appropriate anymore
Andrew Garfield remembers Heath Ledger's generosity
Andrew Garfield remembers Heath Ledger's generosity
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole caught in 'online chaos' because of Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole caught in 'online chaos' because of Taylor Swift?
Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress
Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress