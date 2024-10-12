Selma Hayek celebrates stepson Augustin's special day

Salma Hayek celebrated her stepson Augustin's big day with a sweet post.



The 58-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 11 to mark her husband Francois-Henri Pinault's son Augie's 18th birthday.

The From Dusk Till Dawn actress extended a heartwarming wish for the newly minted 18-year-old.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy 18th bday Augie you’re officially a full grown-up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France."



Hayek also posted a series of photos, featuring her and Augie's cute photos together.

“Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you," Hayek's caption continued.

In the first picture of the carousel, Hayek can be seen sweetly embracing young Augie.

"Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much," she further added.

Moreover, the post also includes Augie's throwback snaps with his father and sister.

It is pertinent to mention that Hayek's husband Pinault is also a father to a daughter named Mathilde whom he shares with his ex Linda Evangelista.