Halle Bailey praises life amid split from rapper DDG

Halle Bailey focuses on bonding with her son after parting ways with ex boyfriend DDG.



The 24-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 11 to share a series of photos with her son Halo.

It is pertinent to mention that Bailey shares her 11-month-old son with DDG.

The post which also marks Bailey's first since the rapper announced the couple's split, features the newly minted mom's sweet moment with her baby boy.



The Little Mermaid star penned down a caption, that reads, "Life is beautiful."



In the first photo, the singer can be seen cradling her son in a gym while donning a pink outfit.

She also posted her day to day random snaps along with a sweet photo of baby Halo playing with Bailey's feet as she relaxes in a pool.

For those unversed, DDG announced the split from Bailey on October 3, by taking it to his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other," the statement continued.