Jim Parsons rules out 'Big Bang Theory' reboot for now

Jim Parson has no plans of reprising his role in the Big Bang Theory anytime soon.



During a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on Max, the 51-year-old actor admitted that he feels blessed to be known by his character Sheldon Cooper.

But Parsons revealed that he is not considering any reunion or reboot of the hit sitcom.

"As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," Parsons responded to the host upon asking about the reunion or reboot of the show.

He went on to say, "You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that."

Parsons further added, "And so why would we be doing it? I don't know that's that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long."

For those unversed, the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory aired from 2007-2019, which ultimately made Parson to earn four Emmy awards and one Golden Globe.

Currently, the actor has starred in the Broadway revival of Our Town.