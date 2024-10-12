Ariana Grande addresses 'Fake' appearance claims in new Charli XCX collab

Ariana Grande opened up about how hurtful rumors surrounding her appearance and character can be in the new collaboration with Charli XCX.



In Charli's latest track, titled Sympathy Is a Knife which is part of her sixth studio album, Brat, the British singer delved into her insecurities and how it has impacted her mental well-being.

Ariana joined hands in the remix version of the Sympathy Is a Knife, released on October 11, addressing the claims against her looks.

"It's a knife when you know they're counting on your mistakes / It's a knife when you're so pretty, they think it must be fake / It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page / It's a knife when they won't believe you, why should you explain?" the Wicked actress sings.

In a recent interview of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series, Grande admitted that she did some cosmetics procedures in the past, however, she confirmed that some speculations have no truth.

"I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent," she revealed.

"But [I’m] also in full support of all people who do these things, work, whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?" Ariana added.

Moreover, Charli in a recent appearance with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 explained the reasons for considering Ariana for the song.

"From where I was to now, I'm definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context. I offend a lot more people by doing exactly the same things. I had heard that Ari wanted to do something and I was like, this is somebody who definitely knows this feeling more so than me," Charli noted.