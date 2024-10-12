Billy Ray Cyrus's ex-wife Firerose makes rare comment about her marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose admitted that she wishes that she'd “run” from the star when she first met as she discussed their tumultuous marriage.

The Aussie singer and the country music star officially finalized their divorce in August, three months after Billy Ray first filed, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to Daily Mail, during their increasingly bitter and public break up, they accused one another of verbal and emotional abuse, and Firerose walked away from the divorce with $0.

Moreover, she has now given an insight into her tumultuous relationship with Billy Ray, admitting she wasn't even interested in him when they first met in Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

While speaking to Stellar, Sydney native Firerose confessed she wishes she'd “run” when she'd first met Billy, knowing now how their relationship would end.

Additionally, she stated that she first met Billy Ray in 2010 while leaving an audition on the Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed, and got chatting to him when she patted his dog.

Furthermore, Firerose, who was a 22-year-old “starving artist” at the time, insisted she didn't recognize Billy Ray, who immediately offered to introduce her to everyone on set, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Cyrus was married to his wife Tish at the time, and though nothing happened between the pair until more than a decade later, Firerose said they kept in touch.

As per Firerose, Billy Ray would often speak about them becoming “soulmates,” despite her being “no way interested.”