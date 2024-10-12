Firerose became 'devastatingly withdrawn' during marriage to ex Billy Ray

Firerose just opened up about the relationship struggles she went through while she was married to Billy Ray Cyrus.

Discussing her tumultuous marriage, the 34-year-old Aussie singer and the 63-year-old country music star, who officially finalized their divorce in August, stated the reason of the decision was “irreconcilable differences.”

In an exclusive conversation with Stellar, Firerose admitted that her wish was that she would have just “run” away back when she first met Billy at the place where Hannah Montana was filmed, had she known the fate of their relationship.

She alleged that the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker would say things like how the two were “soulmates”, despite the fact that, initially, she was “no way interested.”

“I couldn't have seen 10 years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back,” she noted.

Firerose continued, “He'd say bizarre things like, ‘We're going to have this epic love story beyond anything you can imagine. We're going to have twins, and call them Melody and Harmony.’”

“All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become,” she further mentioned.