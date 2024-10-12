Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' first look unveiled

Adam Sandler stepped back into his iconic role as he was spotted filming on the set of the much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

According to Daily Mail, the actor was spotted taking swings at a driving range while filming scenes for Happy Gilmore 2 in Closter, New Jersey.

Moreover, joined by his stunt double, Sandler appeared to be enjoying the shoot, sharing laughs between takes.

Additionally, the upcoming sequel, directed by Kyle Newacheck, marks a return to the 1996 comedy classic where a failed hockey player becomes a golf sensation, as per the outlet.

While no release date has been announced, the star-studded cast includes Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen reprising her role as Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald returning as Shooter McGavin.

Furthermore, while best known for his chart-topping music career, Bad Bunny has already ventured into acting, with roles in films like Bullet Train (2022), My Spy (2020), and F9: The Fast Saga (2021).

In addition to the I Like It hitmaker landing a role in the sequel to the iconic 1996 sports comedy, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also expected to make a cameo.



It is worth mentioning that recent reports have indicated that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been in regular conversations with Adam Sandler, discussing his participation in Happy Gilmore 2.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler confirmed that filming is slated to commence in the coming weeks, with Kelce actively seeking guidance on his role in the film, as per the publication.