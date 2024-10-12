 
Geo News

Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' first look unveiled

Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' first look revealed as he was spotted taking swings at a driving range

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Adam Sandlers Happy Gilmore 2 first look unveiled
Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' first look unveiled 

Adam Sandler stepped back into his iconic role as he was spotted filming on the set of the much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

According to Daily Mail, the actor was spotted taking swings at a driving range while filming scenes for Happy Gilmore 2 in Closter, New Jersey.

Moreover, joined by his stunt double, Sandler appeared to be enjoying the shoot, sharing laughs between takes.

Additionally, the upcoming sequel, directed by Kyle Newacheck, marks a return to the 1996 comedy classic where a failed hockey player becomes a golf sensation, as per the outlet.

While no release date has been announced, the star-studded cast includes Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen reprising her role as Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald returning as Shooter McGavin.

Furthermore, while best known for his chart-topping music career, Bad Bunny has already ventured into acting, with roles in films like Bullet Train (2022), My Spy (2020), and F9: The Fast Saga (2021).

In addition to the I Like It hitmaker landing a role in the sequel to the iconic 1996 sports comedy, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also expected to make a cameo.

It is worth mentioning that recent reports have indicated that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been in regular conversations with Adam Sandler, discussing his participation in Happy Gilmore 2.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler confirmed that filming is slated to commence in the coming weeks, with Kelce actively seeking guidance on his role in the film, as per the publication. 

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' takes yet another legal move against Richard Gadd
Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' takes yet another legal move against Richard Gadd
R. Kelly framed due to 'brainwashed' daughter?
R. Kelly framed due to 'brainwashed' daughter?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Gigi Hadid steps out in show-stopping looks in NYC
Gigi Hadid steps out in show-stopping looks in NYC
Khloe Kardashian flaunts figure in recent glamour shoot
Khloe Kardashian flaunts figure in recent glamour shoot
Kanye West 'producing everything' in 'Bully' album 'himself'
Kanye West 'producing everything' in 'Bully' album 'himself'
Billy Ray Cyrus's ex-wife Firerose makes rare comment about her marriage
Billy Ray Cyrus's ex-wife Firerose makes rare comment about her marriage
Firerose became 'devastatingly withdrawn' during marriage to ex Billy Ray
Firerose became 'devastatingly withdrawn' during marriage to ex Billy Ray