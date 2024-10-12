 
Gigi Hadid steps out in show-stopping looks in NYC

Gigi Hadid appeared stylish in show-stopping looks in New York City in top designer outfits

October 12, 2024

Gigi Hadid strutted down the runway in show-stopping looks from top designers like Versace and Moschino.

However, the model was much more low-key on Friday as she grabbed lunch in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, Gigi, who recently celebrated her sister Bella's 28th birthday, was seen exiting a popular restaurant rocking a pastel plaid coat and light washed jeans paired with a basic white T-shirt.

Moreover, her golden locks were tied back in a low bun, teaming her look with designer sunglasses and dark loafers.

Additionally, the style maven looked to be wearing little to no makeup.

As per the publication, the fashion mogul appeared to be scrolling on her smartphone and in good spirits while walking along the streets of the Big Apple.

Furthermore, missing from her day off was her four-year-old daughter, Khai.

It is worth mentioning that the Los Angeles native and her ex-boyfriend, One Direction star Zayn Malik, welcomed Khai on September 19, 2020.

To those unversed, Gigi and Zayn were first linked in 2015 and dated on/off for six years before calling it quits for good in late 2021. 

