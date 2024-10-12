Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a romantic double date night with best friends and celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York.



As per Mail Online, on Friday night, both couples were seen arriving at the New York-based celebrity hotspot The Corner Store in Soho.

For the double date, the singer opted for a long beige coat and long black boots.

Meanwhile her footballer boyfriend wore a casual blue patterned short-sleeve button down top with matching trousers and white sneakers.



The It Ends With Us actress, on other hand, donned a completely sheer burgundy dress with matching stockings and leather boots of same colour.

Her husband and Deadpool actor donned a white zip-up short-sleeved top over navy blue trousers.

Their double date comes after Blake and Ryan donated to hurricane relief efforts in wake of the devastation caused by Helene and Milton in the last two weeks.

As per the publication, the pair, who share four children together, donated $1million to the non-profit Feeding America's disaster relief fund.

Moreover, the couple’s contribution also comes one day after Taylor donated a whopping $5million to hurricane relief.