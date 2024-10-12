King Charles makes big decision about monarchy as he gears up for Australia trip

King Charles has reportedly made a big decision about monarchy ahead of his Australia visit, it has been claimed.



According to a report by the GB News, King Charles has assured that he will 'stand aside' if Australia axes monarchy, despite his 'deep love' for the country.

The monarch was speaking to Australian republican campaigners and said he will not interfere if Australia decides to axe the monarchy and replace him as head of state.

However, the monarch said that he has a “deep love” for the country.

The outlet further claimed Australia Republic Movement (ARM) had written to Palace prior to the landmark trip, requesting a meeting with the monarch.

King Charles Secretary Dr Nathan Ross, in a letter in response to the request, said: “Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully.

“His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide.”

Earlier, the palace had announced that the King and Queen will undertake an autumn tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.