Jelly Roll recalls that first time 'I found solace' amid addiction struggles

Jelly Roll recalls that first time 'I found solace' amid addiction struggle

Jelly Roll just opened up about when he was ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous, by the court back when he was just 14 years old.

The now 39-year-old country music star has remained vocal about his battles with addiction and a troubled teenage criminal past, that includes some 40 arrests, most of them being drug-related charges.

As he promoted his new studio album, Beautifully Broken, the singer and rapper revealed that he was just a teenager when a judge 'court-ordered' him to attend his first 12-step meeting, in his latest interview.

“Oh goodness, I don't fully remember my first real meeting 'cause I was court-ordered at like 14,” the Save Me artist revealed on SiriusXM’s The Highway, as he spoke to the host, Ania Hammar.

“I don’t remember it as much as I should. But I definitely remember the first time that I found solace in those rooms, or the first time that I kind of got introduced to the concept of this,” the Grammy-nominated singer further noted, adding, “And how much stuff I've taken from them rooms.”

Jelly Roll then went on to add how he had “never been more inspired” than when “leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting or a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.”

“I think everybody should experience one if you've never drank in your life,” the Son of a Sinner crooner suggested.