Eminem's pregnant daughter unveils baby's gender

Eminem's pregnant daughter Hailie Jade has revealed the gender of her baby.



The musician and her husband, Evan McClintock, who tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, shared the gender reveal on Friday's episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast.

"It's a boy!" the couple, who met at Michigan State University and began dating in 2016, confirmed in the episode by popping a balloon filled with blue confetti.

The mother-to-be told her followers that her husband was excited to find out they would be welcoming a "little buddy".

"Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me,'" the 28-year-old singer shared, adding, "I was like, 'OK, well, they're still going to Target with me'."

This revelation comes a day after Eminem, made a public announcement via his latest single, Temporary, that he was going to be a grandfather.

The emotional video of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was filled with personal moments, showcasing home video clips of Eminem and Hailie over the years.

It even includes scenes from Hailie's wedding earlier this year, including the sweet moment Eminem saw Hailie in her wedding dress and teared up.