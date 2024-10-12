 
Geo News

Eminem's pregnant daughter unveils baby's gender

Hailie Jade Scott initially kept her pregnancy a secret

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Eminems pregnant daughter unveils babys gender
Eminem's pregnant daughter unveils baby's gender

Eminem's pregnant daughter Hailie Jade has revealed the gender of her baby.

The musician and her husband, Evan McClintock, who tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, shared the gender reveal on Friday's episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast.

"It's a boy!" the couple, who met at Michigan State University and began dating in 2016, confirmed in the episode by popping a balloon filled with blue confetti.

The mother-to-be told her followers that her husband was excited to find out they would be welcoming a "little buddy".

"Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me,'" the 28-year-old singer shared, adding, "I was like, 'OK, well, they're still going to Target with me'."

This revelation comes a day after Eminem, made a public announcement via his latest single, Temporary, that he was going to be a grandfather.

The emotional video of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was filled with personal moments, showcasing home video clips of Eminem and Hailie over the years.

It even includes scenes from Hailie's wedding earlier this year, including the sweet moment Eminem saw Hailie in her wedding dress and teared up.

Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll
Bruce Willis steps out for rare outing amid dementia battle
Bruce Willis steps out for rare outing amid dementia battle
Meghan Markle breaks cover as Harry returns to US
Meghan Markle breaks cover as Harry returns to US
Brittany Cartwright enjoys single status after Jax Taylor split
Brittany Cartwright enjoys single status after Jax Taylor split
Jelly Roll recalls that first time 'I found solace' amid addiction struggles
Jelly Roll recalls that first time 'I found solace' amid addiction struggles
King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton after her first royal duty with Prince William video
King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton after her first royal duty with Prince William
Gene Simmons remains unfazed amid 'DWTS' controversy: 'had a great time'
Gene Simmons remains unfazed amid 'DWTS' controversy: 'had a great time'