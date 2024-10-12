 
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years

Natasha Hamilton joined the girl group in 1999

October 12, 2024

Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years

Natasha Hamilton shocked her fans on Friday after announcing she was leaving girl group Atomic Kitten after 26 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 42-year-old pop star shared an emotional statement to announce her departure from the rock band.

"26 incredible years, writing so many wonderful chapters, but now the time has come for me to close the book on this one,” she began the lengthy post.

Hamilton further told her fans, "I've lived the most incredible life, travelling the world many times over, bringing so much joy to your lives, performing songs that catapulted us into the stratosphere at such a young age.”

"The ride hasn't always been smooth but I wouldn't change a single thing. I've laughed and cried many a time with the girls, experienced so many surreal moments and been blessed with a career spanning 26 years - it's been incredible and something I will always cherish,” she added.

Hamilton will perform her final concert in the band on upcoming Sunday, October 13, 2024.

