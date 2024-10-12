Joel Kim Booster 'regrets' remarks about Shannon Storms Beador's 'subhuman' behaviour

Joel Kim Booster has publicly apologised to Shannon Storms Beador.

Just a few weeks after criticising Shannon's behaviour with the crew of their upcoming Real Housewives dating show, Joel has issues a public apology, regretting his remarks.

The accusations were made on September 29, during Instagram live, according to PEOPLE magazine.

In a later-deleted Instagram Stories, the actor called the Real Housewives of Orange City star "a pathetic drunk on reality show best know for a string of failed relationship" adding, "DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat people you work with like they are subhuman. Period."

Now, on Friday, the actor admits his initial reaction was misguided, expressing his regret for the remarks made.

On Instagram Stories, Joel stated, "I've had a lot of time to think and process about this and I wish I could say that I was not the guy who posted those statements on Instagram, but the fact is that I am. I let an onset conflict cloud my judgement and accessed the darkest, ugliest part of myself and said things I don't stand by or even believe, and I am deeply sorry that allowed my worst self to cloud my judgement."

The actor went on to say, "I know Shannon has had an extraordinarily hard year as she has bravely shared and as someone who has struggles of their own that have spilled over into work, I should have had more grace for her in that moment."

He added, "I am deeply sorry for the way in which I've mad Shannon's road toward stability more difficult, and hope that she makes it out the other side of this stronger, healthier and with the love that she deserves in her life."

Joel concluded his statement with the regret of "making this part of our show," adding, "I'm deeply proud of the work, the ladies and the crew put into making it."

In a separate Story he stated, "Love our incredible crew and production staff so much and I would go to war for each and every single one of them."