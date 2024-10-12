 
Blake Lively ready to let go 'mean girl' tag?

Blake Lively has been dealing with 'mean-girl' reputation since feud with 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni

October 12, 2024

Blake Lively is reportedly ready to show a "softer side" to her personality to the media in order to secure future potential projects.

An insider told Life & Style, Lively, who will be promoting A Simple Favor 2 with Anna Kendrick next year, is not willing to to let herself be permanently painted as the villain every project she does going forward.

The Gossip Girl alum, as per the source from the insider, appears to be leaning on her co-star Kendrick. 

There were reports that during filming the the 2018 dark-comedy thriller A Simple Favor, both the actresses clashed on set.

However, the insider revealed that both of them have “managed to put aside their personality differences” to work in the upcoming movie, a project some in the press had deemed “impossible" because of the equation between the actresses.

This is not the first time Lively’s “mean-girl” reputation has been whispered about before. Her recent seemingly feud with Justin Baldoni was witnessed by the world.

The duo didn’t pose for photos together at the film’s New York City premiere on August 6. The Shallows actress also avoided doing any press interviews with the Jane the Virgin alum.

