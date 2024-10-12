Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Diddy references at Landon Barker's party

Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker celebrated his 21st birthday recently

Kourtney Kardashian did not appreciate the Diddy jokes at her stepson Landon Barker’s birthday party.

At the party for Landon’s 21st birthday, the DJ made a Diddy joke, and people took pictures with baby oil as a joke, all of which Kardashian didn’t like as the family is trying to distance themselves from the controversy around the music mogul.

The POOSH founder was left upset when the DJ shouted: “We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight.”

“Kourtney was not in on this joke at all and was mortified when she realized what was happening,” a source told Daily Mail.

“She wanted to leave because she was afraid of being associated with this joke. But it was too late, and she confronted Travis. He claimed it wasn't his idea either, but they both knew how distasteful it was,” the tipster continued.

They added: “They were just really hoping it wouldn't go public. Landon made a mockery of something very serious at a time when the family is keen to distance themselves from Diddy,”

The mole said the antics at the party have “caused tensions.”

Kourtney and Travis Barker have a blended family and live with their kids from past relationships, as well as their son Rocky.