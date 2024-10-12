 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Diddy references at Landon Barker's party

Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker celebrated his 21st birthday recently

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Kourtney Kardashians stepson Landon Barker celebrated his 21st birthday recently
Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker celebrated his 21st birthday recently

Kourtney Kardashian did not appreciate the Diddy jokes at her stepson Landon Barker’s birthday party.

At the party for Landon’s 21st birthday, the DJ made a Diddy joke, and people took pictures with baby oil as a joke, all of which Kardashian didn’t like as the family is trying to distance themselves from the controversy around the music mogul.

The POOSH founder was left upset when the DJ shouted: “We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight.”

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Diddy references at Landon Barkers party

“Kourtney was not in on this joke at all and was mortified when she realized what was happening,” a source told Daily Mail.

“She wanted to leave because she was afraid of being associated with this joke. But it was too late, and she confronted Travis. He claimed it wasn't his idea either, but they both knew how distasteful it was,” the tipster continued.

They added: “They were just really hoping it wouldn't go public. Landon made a mockery of something very serious at a time when the family is keen to distance themselves from Diddy,”

The mole said the antics at the party have “caused tensions.”

Kourtney and Travis Barker have a blended family and live with their kids from past relationships, as well as their son Rocky. 

Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife
Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife
Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show: 'a corrected playback'
Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show: 'a corrected playback'
King Charles makes big decision about monarchy as he gears up for Australia trip video
King Charles makes big decision about monarchy as he gears up for Australia trip
Chappell Roan speaks highly of Kesha over specific reason
Chappell Roan speaks highly of Kesha over specific reason
Olivia Rodrigo drives inspiration from Katy Perry amid 'Guts Tour' break video
Olivia Rodrigo drives inspiration from Katy Perry amid 'Guts Tour' break
Chase Stokes lends support to Kelsea Ballerini for album 'Patterns'
Chase Stokes lends support to Kelsea Ballerini for album 'Patterns'
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll