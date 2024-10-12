Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis planning brand new start in Europe due to link with Diddy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reportedly planning to relocate to Europe after their names have been linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs' controversy.



The couple, who has been close friends with the 54-year-old rapper, are reportedly worried that their names have been dragged into the controversy, owing to their closeness with the "Puff Daddy".

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, a source closer to the couple, shared that Ashton is so "exasperated" as first he was dragged in his past association with Danny Masterson and now it’s Diddy.



The source added that the associations have gotten him (Kutcher) convinced that “there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood”.

Thus, the duo is planning to relocate to Europe, the source added, noting that at least for the time being, or the controversy dies down.

The source close to the couple also told the insider that the only thing stopping the pair from making the move is work because they do still have a lot of business interests in the U.S.

The couple's potential move comes after the I’ll Missing You rapper's association with accusations outlined in lawsuits dating back to 2008.

He is currently dealing with multiple charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking that predate 2008.

