Julia Fox admits she regrets ‘relationship' with ex Kanye West

Julia Fox has gotten candid about her relationship with Kanye West in the midst of rumours of his divorce from Australian architect Bianca Censori.

Speaking in an interview with The Times this week, she claimed that West went public with their romance behind her back.

“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public,” she said, adding, “If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait.”

She continued, “And then boom, it was done behind my back. I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Fox, who began her publicised romance with the 47-year-old rapper in January 2022, following his split from Kim Kardashian, and went on to reveal that she regrets the relationship.

“I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime," the model revealed.

The 34-year-old model admitted it was the “most uncomfortable position of her life” and also claimed that she was “used as a pawn” by the Yeezy founder during their relationship.

For the unversed, Fox and West met on New Year's Eve and were quickly into a relationship before splitting a month later.

Moreover, Fox also revealed that Kanye asked her to sign an NDA, saying that they couldn’t be friends if she didn't. However, she refused to sign, saying, "I'll live."