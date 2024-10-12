Tom Cruise relocates to his home country as he leaves UK for good

Tom Cruise has reportedly relocated back to his home country US for good after staying in the UK for five yeas.



The 62-year-old actor, who was born in Syracuse, New York, had been staying in the UK to finish the shooting of his latest Mission Impossible film.

According to Mail Online, the Cocktail wrapped filming for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning II on Thursday, October 10, 2024 and left in his helicopter at Battersea the same day.



A source told The Sun that there is “no doubt he'll be back at some point when he greases the wheels for the next Mission: Impossible outing.”

However, Cruise is looking forward to returning to the US to be closer to his son Connor and his friends,” the insider claimed.

The Born on the Fourth of July actor’s Dead Reckoning part one was released last year in June which grossed $570.6 million worldwide in total.

Titled as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two aka Mission Impossible 8, the film will be released in cinemas in 2025.

