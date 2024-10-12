Liam Hemsworth, Laura Dern recall 'scary day' from 'Lonely Planet' set

Liam Hemsworth has revealed he was "nervous" about driving motorcycle with Laura Dern on the back.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine the Lonely Planet stars recalled "scary day" from the sets.

Despite "ridden motorbike a lot" in the past, Hemsworth said, "I didn't want to crash" while driving with the Certain Women actress.

The Hunger Games star added, "I mean, I've ridden motorbikes a lot growing up and I can ride, but it was an old, really heavy, not very great bike, and I hadn't ridden too much with someone else on the back and I was like, 'Let's just do a practice run and put some proper gear on.'"

"I'm like, 'Let's have a practice, just to put me at ease, 'cause I'm a little nervous about it. You might be fine, but the responsibility's on me,'" Hemsworth recalled, adding, "And on the day [of the scene] she's in a dress, and I'm like, 'If we come off on this road, we don't have to be going fast to get really injured.'"

Dern chimed in, "I remember, too, how protective you were, because you were like, 'You don't want this caught in that' And at one point they were like, 'But the helmets. Maybe better to just see your faces.' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she's wearing a helmet.'"