Timothee Chalamet giving in to 'dark side' amid intense competition: Source

Timothee Chalamet's number one priority is reportedly building a career for himself

October 12, 2024

Timothee Chalamet, who is reportedly dating the billionaire Kylie Jenner, is super focused on building his career.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Timmy is successful and becoming a global movie star, for a lot of good reasons.”

“He’s good looking, he’s talented, people like his work, and big time filmmakers want him on their sets,” they also stated.

The source went on to add, “But there’s a dark side to his personality that also played a part in his rise to the top.”

“Timmy is utterly paranoid about the competition, the other young actors out there, who have gone after the roles that Timmy ultimately won,” the source also confided.

The Little Women alum is reportedly “having to give the competition a serious look.”

The findings also noted that despite the fact that Leonardo Di Caprio is his mentor, Timothee's "number one priority is to build a career that's even bigger than Leo's – by any means necessary."

