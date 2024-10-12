 
Lupita Nyong'o reveals AI inspiration behind 'The Wild Robot' voice over

Lupita Nyong’o plays robot Roz in Chris Sanders 'The Wild Robot'

Web Desk
October 12, 2024

Lupita Nyong’o says she took notes from positive voices “AI voices like Alexa and Siri” for her voice over role in The Wild Robot.

During her session for The Wild Robot at Deadline’s Contenders London, she quipped: “I was inspired by AI voices like Alexa and Siri.”

In the animated film, Lupita plays a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134 or Roz for short, who faces harsh natural conditions after being shipwrecked and stranded on an island.

“Alexa, Siri, and, you know, those voices on TikTok and Instagram that are so positive and nothing’s ever wrong. That sort of can-do attitude. That was the starting point for Roz and her journey to self-actualization and evolution of self-expression,” she explained.

The Wild Robot was directed by three-time Oscar nominee Chris Sanders, who also penned the screenplay of the movie.

Sanders revealed that in a discussion with Peter Brown - whose book the movie is based on - he understood what the theme of the movie would be.

He said: “The thing that was on Brown’s mind, the guiding principle, was the idea that kindness could be a survival skill. I immediately jotted that down and thought, ‘Okay, we need to get that up on screen, for sure.’”

The Wild Robot featured voiceovers by Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Stephanie Hsu and Bill Nighy alongside Lupita Nyong’o and is set to receive a sequel.

