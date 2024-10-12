 
Travis Kelce, Jason feature in Julia Roberts' 'Notting Hill' poster after hilarious mix-up

Travis Kelce hilariously mis-pronounced Julia Roberts' film 'Notting Hill' in 'New Heights' latest episode

October 12, 2024

Travis Kelce and brother Jason now feature in Julia Roberts' hit film Notting Hill poster after hilarious mix-up incident.

During the latest episode of New Heights' podcast, Travis talked about watching Julia's film after meeting her at girl friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

However, the NFL star hilariously mis-pronounced the film's title as "Nottingham Hill."

"I watched Hugh Grant in, um ... oh, what's ... Julia Roberts ... Nottingham Hill? I watched that one. I enjoyed it," Travis said on the podcast.

Although someone off camera had corrected him, the hilarious moment quickly went viral.

Now, the official Instagram handle of New Heights podcast took to Instagram to share the photoshopped poster of the film featuring Travis and Jason instead of the actress and Hugh Grant.

Travis Kelce, Jason feature in Julia Roberts Notting Hill poster after hilarious mix-up

Jason's face is photoshopped onto Hugh's meanwhile, Travis replaced Julia's face in the poster.

"Travis watched Notting Hill and gave his best attempt at a solo movie review," the caption of the post read.

This sparked reaction from fans who flooded the comments section with one saying, "This photo is perfect. Whoever makes these edits, I love you."

"An “excellent if gigantic” boyfriend," another jokingly noted.

