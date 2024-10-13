Reason ‘wise' Meghan Markle didn't ‘fancy' Royal role

Meghan Markle did not want to prosper in the Royal Family, is is revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex, who quit her position as a Senior Royal back in 2020, did not fancy a life of duty, claims The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson.

He said: “I think the royal family gave her so many opportunities.

“They gave her staff, a house, paid for her wedding, gave her patronages, and made her a Commonwealth Trust ambassador.

“She had all these opportunities and was given so much to succeed.”

He added: “I think they gave her everything they could, I don’t think they could have given her any more, but in the end, she just didn’t fancy it.”

Meanwhile, former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards notes Meghan’s achievements in the first few years of her time in the UK.

He stated: “It was phenomenal, and I can’t tell you how unbelievably brilliant she was in that first year.

“I don’t think she needed any briefing. She was a very wise lady and knew exactly what was required of her, and she did it.

“But then, she decided she didn’t want to do it anymore, and that was it.”