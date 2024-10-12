Cheryl Hines supports husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid affair rumours

Cheryl Hines has broken her silence amid husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr's affair reports.

On Friday, Robert posted an emotional tribute for his mom, who passed away on October 10.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pays tribute to his mom, who passed away on October 10

Sharing a photo of his late mom on Instagram, the politician revealed, "My mom, Ethel Skakel Kennedy, passed peacefully into Heaven this morning."

He added that she never lost "her sense of fun, her humor, her spark, her spunk, and her joie de vivre" even after her declined health in recent months.

Concluding the post, Robert credited his mom "for all my virtues. I’m grateful for her generosity in overlooking my faults."

However, Cheryl has responded to the tribute, praising her husband she wrote, "this is beautiful. Your mother was very proud of you."

It is worth mentioning that the actress' support comes after Robert's alleged affair with the New York Times journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

Last month, the magazine reported that they had put Olivia on leave following her engagement "in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign."

Following the incident PEOPLE magazine reported that Cheryl is "very angry" about the situation and considering divorce.

"She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file. But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man," insider stated at the time.