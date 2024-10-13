Photo: Jeremy Allen White raises eyebrows with 'womanizer' label: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being branded as the biggest womanizer of Hollywood.

For those unversed, the Bear actor has been romantically linked to several women from the industry ever since he parted ways from former wife, Addison Timilin.

Following this divorce, he got enamoured with Rosalía, but now Jeremy is seeing Molly Gordon, as per Life & Style’s insider.

The source also confided, “When Jeremy’s ex-wife [Addison Timlin] filed for divorce last year there was a lot of speculation about whether or not he’d cheated on her.”

They also mentioned, “He was very defensive and made a big point to deny it and blame it on his work schedule.”

“But one thing he can’t deny is that he's been taking full advantage of his celebrity status since then when it comes to his love life,” they addressed.

The insider even declared that it’s “been 10 months since he and Addison broke up and he’s already onto his third girlfriend, and every time he acts like he’s head over heels in love,” after which they moved on to a new topic.