Tupac’s brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur is certain Sean Diddy Combs is not truthful in denying involvement in rapper’s murder.



Moprene, whose real name is Maurice Shakur, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored Friday as investigation begins regarding Tupac’s murder—claiming he doesn’t believe Combs was being “100 percent honest.”

His appearance also coincides with Combs’ now-retracted 2008 story in the Los Angeles Times in that neither he nor Notorious B.I.G. had “any knowledge of any attack on Tupac.”

“My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement,” Moprene told Piers Morgan when asked about those remarks.

“So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake.”

Moprene, 57, revealed that Combs denied the allegations in person, as well, when he happened to be in Los Angeles several years after Tupac died.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” the former Thug Life rap group member told the host what Combs had to say at the time.

“I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.”

When Morgan, 59, asked if he thought the Bad Boy Records founder was lying to him at the time, Moprene responded, “Quite possibly and it’s kind of looking that way, in my opinion.”

Moprene concluded that “it’s time” for allegations to be investigated once again.

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting after leaving an MGM Grand boxing match in Las Vegas in 1996 during the peak of his rap war with Combs and Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G.

Combs has never been arrested, indicted, or charged in connection to these claims.

Page Six exclusively reported in July that Tupac’s family was considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs over his alleged ties to Tupac's fatal shooting.

“People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” a source told us at the time.

The family has reportedly joined forces with Alex Spiro, famed for A-list clients like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Elon Musk, to investigate.

Combs is currently held in Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brookyln over allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracies.