 
Geo News

Tupac's brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs

Mopreme Shakur opens up about his suspicions as investigation into Tupac’s murder takes off

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Tupac’s brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs
Tupac’s brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur is certain Sean Diddy Combs is not truthful in denying involvement in rapper’s murder.

Moprene, whose real name is Maurice Shakur, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored Friday as investigation begins regarding Tupac’s murder—claiming he doesn’t believe Combs was being “100 percent honest.”

His appearance also coincides with Combs’ now-retracted 2008 story in the Los Angeles Times in that neither he nor Notorious B.I.G. had “any knowledge of any attack on Tupac.”

“My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement,” Moprene told Piers Morgan when asked about those remarks.

“So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake.”

Moprene, 57, revealed that Combs denied the allegations in person, as well, when he happened to be in Los Angeles several years after Tupac died.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” the former Thug Life rap group member told the host what Combs had to say at the time.

“I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.”

When Morgan, 59, asked if he thought the Bad Boy Records founder was lying to him at the time, Moprene responded, “Quite possibly and it’s kind of looking that way, in my opinion.”

Moprene concluded that “it’s time” for allegations to be investigated once again.

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting after leaving an MGM Grand boxing match in Las Vegas in 1996 during the peak of his rap war with Combs and Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G.

Combs has never been arrested, indicted, or charged in connection to these claims.

Page Six exclusively reported in July that Tupac’s family was considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs over his alleged ties to Tupac's fatal shooting.

“People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” a source told us at the time.

The family has reportedly joined forces with Alex Spiro, famed for A-list clients like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Elon Musk, to investigate.

Combs is currently held in Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brookyln over allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracies.

Cheryl Hines supports husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid affair rumours
Cheryl Hines supports husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid affair rumours
Kaia Gerber's mom all hearts for perfect son-in-law Austin Butler: Source
Kaia Gerber's mom all hearts for perfect son-in-law Austin Butler: Source
Travis Kelce, Jason feature in Julia Roberts' 'Notting Hill' poster after hilarious mix-up video
Travis Kelce, Jason feature in Julia Roberts' 'Notting Hill' poster after hilarious mix-up
Madonna's beau Akeem Morris still flirting with pretty girls: Report
Madonna's beau Akeem Morris still flirting with pretty girls: Report
Kaia Gerber flirting with others amid Austin Butler romance woes: Source
Kaia Gerber flirting with others amid Austin Butler romance woes: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow supports 'Iron Man' costar Robert Downey Jr. in new venture: See pic
Gwyneth Paltrow supports 'Iron Man' costar Robert Downey Jr. in new venture: See pic
Jennifer Lopez's risky move that could make Ben Affleck divorce 'complicated'
Jennifer Lopez's risky move that could make Ben Affleck divorce 'complicated'
Lupita Nyong'o reveals AI inspiration behind 'The Wild Robot' voice over video
Lupita Nyong'o reveals AI inspiration behind 'The Wild Robot' voice over