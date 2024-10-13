Meghan Markle's new world ‘does not appeal UK very much'

Meghan Markle’s new independent antics will not melt the hearts of Britons.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on a different career path than her other half, Prince Harry, is told her new strategy to retain brand name would not work.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "Prince Harry is trying to sort of turn himself into the old Prince Harry and do what he was very good at.

"He is giving out awards instead of accepting them and talking about the issues that he likes talking about when he's on his own.

"When Meghan is there I always seem to find that he's either spouting whatever she tells him to or she's doing the talking.

"She leads the narrative,” he noted.

The biographer continued: "She of course was an actress and so appearing in a red dress in front of one of those advertising screens and talking to celebrities and things is very much her world."

"I don't think that anything she's doing at the moment is going to appeal to people in the UK very much," said Mr Vickers.