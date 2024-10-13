 
Harrison Ford reveals why he keeps acting: 'Fun to work'

Harrison Ford opens up about keeping on acting at the age of 82

October 13, 2024

For Harrison Ford, acting at the age of 82 is akin to bringing him the “essential human contact.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the veteran actor said, “I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience…. It’s fun to work with these people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrison reflected on his popular character, Hans Solo, in Star Wars.

"He was a character that was committed to his ignorance,” he shared his approach to playing him. 

“Deeply committed to his ignorance. But if he had been lacking in a sense of humor, it would not have been fun for the audience." 

"I saw that [run] as physical acting that got character information across. I always felt that he was barely containing his physical impulses," he concluded.

In the meantime, Harrison is set to appear in Apple TV+ drama Shrinking season two.

