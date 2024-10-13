 
Meghan Markle given tips to save marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is asked to not end up in bitter marriage to Prince Harry

Web Desk
October 13, 2024

Meghan Markle is given warning signs to protect her marriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly struggling to find the right wavelength in her marriage with Prince Harry, is asked to avoid making key mistakes.

Writing for column in the Daily Mail, journalist Amanda Platell questioned: "Barely two years after he portrayed himself as the forgotten Spare in his venge-fest book of the same name, is Prince Harry in danger of becoming a spare part in his own marriage, too?"

She writes: "So Meghan, take note to avoid your marriage ending up like mine – a bitter and costly divorce followed by a lifetime of ‘what ifs’."

Speaking about her personal experience, the expert notes: "As for John and me, if only we’d been mature enough – we were only in our mid-20s – to sit down and discuss the distance that had grown between us, I think we could have saved our marriage, even after the affair."

