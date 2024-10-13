Demi Lovato’s fiance Jutes gets candid about his proposal

Demi Lovato’s fiance Jutes set the bar high by learning a new skill just to propose.



The sweet revelation came during his Thursday appearance on the Viall Files podcast.

The Canadian musician went into all the details behind his December 2023 proposal and how he got himself to play a song on the guitar that ended with, “Will you marry Me?”

Jutes, whose birth name is Jordan Lutes, said he only knew a few guitar chords before deciding to propose to her with a song.

However, he practiced several times to ensure it went as smoothly as possible.

Jutes, 33, also revealed that Lovato, 32, wasn’t expecting a proposal and how it seemed like the perfect time to do it.

“I wanted to catch her off guard,” he said. “We had mentioned wanting to be married and stuff like that.”

“I definitely almost broke down crying a few times,” he said, smiling. “Basically, I had her team set up some stuff and distract her.”

He proposed with a 4.5-carat pear-shaped diamond estimated at $150,000.

In August, Jutes jokingly proposed to Lovato again after she successfully made him Marry Me Chicken.

The Disney Channel alum—who hired a wedding planner the next month—also confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she would not be performing on her big day.

“I want this to feel not anything like work,” Lovato explained.

Lovato and Jutes have been linked since August 2022.