Kathy Bates recalls 'really special' evening that left her 'in tears'

Kathy Bates just talked about the moment she was “in tears” after her milestone 100 pound weight loss.

The iconic Titanic actress spoke to PEOPLE, recalling while she was getting dressed for the 2024 Emmys, that was held on September 15, how Bates felt really sentimental when she was “able to go” to Giorgio Armani and fit into a dress from the brand “in quite a while.”

During the fitting, while she was trying on the dress, Bates recalled how she and her friend, who accompanied her to the fitting, got emotional, revealing to the outlet how both of them “were in tears because everything I came out in just looked exquisite.”

Bates decided to go for a deep, royal purple gown with glittery and delicate embroidery. With respect to her red-carpet look, she told the outlet, “The pictures on the red carpet were so different from any pictures I'd ever had taken on a red carpet.”

“I just felt so relaxed and ready,” the Misery star further added.

She continued, “I knew I felt great, and I looked great,” adding, “We had a wonderful little skit with Antony [Starr] and Giancarlo [Esposito]. It was a lovely night.”

In the end, Kathy Bates admitted, “That evening was really special.”