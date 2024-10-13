King Charles effectively closes the door on youngest son Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly unified against his youngest son, effectively icing him out of the royal ranks.

Royal commentator Nathan Kay made these comments in relation to the Duke and Duchess.

In his piece for the Daily Express Mr Kay highlighted King Charles’ firmest attempt to ice out the Sussexes.

He even lauded this approach and said, “The royal family's decision to adopt an 'ice them out' approach to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has proven not only to be effective but essential for the preservation of the monarchy's integrity.”

In the eyes of the expert this “permanent” sentence acted as the final nail in Prince Harry’s coffin.

This is because “The royal family carried on, showing unity in their carefully curated public image.”

Not to mention, “King Charles, in his first Christmas address, made no direct reference to his youngest son, instead emphasizing service and duty, leaving behind the constant reminder of royal rifts.”

All in all, Mr Kay believes, “It was a subtle, yet powerful message,” even making it so that “over the past year, the royal family has fully embraced the 'ice them out' strategy."

A similar sentiment of Prince Harry’s predicament has also been shared by royal author Tom Bower who told the same outlet, “During his first six months in the States, Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamour is definitely wearing off.”