 
Geo News

Brantley Gilbert provides insights into birth of baby boy: 'craziest night'

Brantley Gilbert welcomed his third child with wife, Amber during his concert on October 11, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Brantley Gilbert provides insights into birth of baby boy: craziest night
Brantley Gilbert provides insights into birth of baby boy: 'craziest night'

Brantley Gilbert had “one hell of” an experience during one of his Mississippi concerts.

The 39-year-old country rock singer took to his official Instagram account to reveal the story of the birth of his third child, mid-show, during his Off the Rails Tour, at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.

Expressing his sentiments underneath the video, the musician wrote, “So last night might have been the craziest night of my life.”

“Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget,” he further mentioned.

In the uploaded video, describing how his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, went into labor as soon as his set started, he revealed that he was pulled aside for an “emergency backstage.”

Brantley Gilbert provides insights into birth of baby boy: craziest night

The Bottoms Up singer could be seen running offstage and out of the concert venue, about which his spokesperson later confirmed that he had gone to his wife, who “was in labor.”

He and his wife, welcomed a baby boy that day, the name of whom is not disclosed yet and after “briefly calling their families” to let inform them of the joyous news, the musician returned back to resume the concert.

In the video, The Weekend crooner could be heard surprising his mother with the news saying, “Not as good as you are about to be. You got a new grandbaby.”

“I got a new grandbaby? I do?” she responded and proceeded to ask how Amber was to which Brantley replied how she was “a freaking savage.”

King Charles effectively closes the door on youngest son Prince Harry
King Charles effectively closes the door on youngest son Prince Harry
Tom Cruise's Scientology HQ in Australia receives whopping price tag
Tom Cruise's Scientology HQ in Australia receives whopping price tag
Prince Harry coming to realize how much he's lost since Meghan Markle
Prince Harry coming to realize how much he's lost since Meghan Markle
Ariana Grande keeps it 'lowkey' with short musical during 'SNL' hosting gig
Ariana Grande keeps it 'lowkey' with short musical during 'SNL' hosting gig
Director calls Oscars system 'out of date'
Director calls Oscars system 'out of date'
Kathy Bates recalls 'really special' evening that left her 'in tears'
Kathy Bates recalls 'really special' evening that left her 'in tears'
Kris Jenner reveals one thing from Kylie that can 'get her in trouble'
Kris Jenner reveals one thing from Kylie that can 'get her in trouble'
Matt Damon goes on mission of peace
Matt Damon goes on mission of peace