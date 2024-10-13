Brantley Gilbert provides insights into birth of baby boy: 'craziest night'

Brantley Gilbert had “one hell of” an experience during one of his Mississippi concerts.

The 39-year-old country rock singer took to his official Instagram account to reveal the story of the birth of his third child, mid-show, during his Off the Rails Tour, at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.

Expressing his sentiments underneath the video, the musician wrote, “So last night might have been the craziest night of my life.”

“Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget,” he further mentioned.

In the uploaded video, describing how his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, went into labor as soon as his set started, he revealed that he was pulled aside for an “emergency backstage.”

The Bottoms Up singer could be seen running offstage and out of the concert venue, about which his spokesperson later confirmed that he had gone to his wife, who “was in labor.”

He and his wife, welcomed a baby boy that day, the name of whom is not disclosed yet and after “briefly calling their families” to let inform them of the joyous news, the musician returned back to resume the concert.

In the video, The Weekend crooner could be heard surprising his mother with the news saying, “Not as good as you are about to be. You got a new grandbaby.”

“I got a new grandbaby? I do?” she responded and proceeded to ask how Amber was to which Brantley replied how she was “a freaking savage.”