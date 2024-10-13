 
Meghan Markle admits she 'never signed' NDA that stops her 'from talking'?

Meghan Markle's interview raised concerns over how she would take things forward, as per a royal editor

October 13, 2024

Meghan Markle just sparked some concerns for the royal family.

As the comments the former royal made during her interview with The Cut, raised eyebrows, some critics suggested that Markle, in fact, had made some “thinly-veiled threats” directed towards the British monarchs.

Even though the interview itself was released in August 2022, a few days before her royal highness, Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Markle can be heard speaking about her life in California after her infamous “Megxit” mentioning how she had not signed any NDA that restricts her speaking up against the royal family.

Now, Sunday Times Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, dissected Markle’s comments, stating, "The thinly veiled threats that came in (Meghan's The Cut interview) ...I think (she) probably hopes it does (feel threatening) to the Royal Family...”

She continued, “I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling, going, 'We're used to this by now'... (But) that phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there.”

"And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, 'When we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I'd left there' - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back,” Roya further mentioned.

Speculating Meghan Markle’s next move, the Royal Editor also proposed, “She's (Meghan Markle) mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

