Martin Scorsese makes alarming political statement

In 2002, the iconic Gangs of New York was released. Now, its director said the film is gradually unfolding in real life.



Accepting the Stella della Mole award, Martin Scorsese reflected on the environment in the U.S. ahead of the 2024 presidential election at the Museum of Cinema.

“When we filmed ‘Gangs of New York‘ at Cinecittà, we depicted a violent, bloody 19th century America, with a brutal character — Bill the Butcher, played by Daniel Day-Lewis," he said.

"People like him are showing up again. We don’t know what’s going to happen in a few weeks,” adding, “this experiment could end.”

In the film, New York was a scene of mayhem as immigrant and ethnic groups clashed for greater control of the city in the 19th century.

Scorsese mentioned, “I never thought I’d live through a moment like this. It reminds me of Federico Fellini, who, while filming ‘Satyricon,’ said as he walked through Rome: ‘I feel like I’m back in ancient Roman times.’”

“Now I feel like we’re back in the world of ‘Gangs of New York,’ a film about violent clashes between immigrant ethnic groups fighting for control of New York and, metaphorically, America,” he concluded.