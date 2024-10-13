Meghan Markle inability to ‘hack' princess life bashed in public

The apparent lack of effort on Meghan Markle’s part during her time in the Royal Family has just been brought to light.

A conversation about the entire thing occurred between The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, royal photographer Author Edwards and correspondent Jennie Bond.

Mr Wilkinson was the first to point Meghan’s faliures in the Firm by saying, “I think the royal family gave her so many opportunities. They gave her staff, a house, paid for her wedding, gave her patronages, and made her a Commonwealth Trust ambassador.”

“She had all these opportunities and was given so much to succeed.”

He also added, “I think they gave her everything they could, I don’t think they could have given her any more, but in the end, she just didn’t fancy it.”

At this point Mr Edwards chimed in and recalled her first few years in the Firm.

In his eyes, “It was phenomenal, and I can’t tell you how unbelievably brilliant she was in that first year. I don’t think she needed any briefing. She was a very wise lady and knew exactly what was required of her, and she did it.

However, at that point an apparent shift happened and suddenly “then, she decided she didn’t want to do it anymore, and that was it.”

Ms Bond on the other hand did not agree with this statement during her part of the segment and stated that Meghan was just not carefully ‘nurtured’.

“I think she didn’t really know what she was getting into, and I believe that’s why William was absolutely correct to warn Harry, or suggest to Harry, that he took it a little more slowly and give it more time,” the expert said.

“Not the strength of the love, but whether Meghan truly understood what she was getting into. William was so wise to give Catherine ten years to look in that ‘goldfish bowl’ and think ‘can I hack it’. “If Meghan had been given more time, she might have thought well no I can’t give up my independence.”