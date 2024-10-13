Don Cheadle appears clueless about 'Armor Wars' future

Armor Wars was announced in 2020. But so far, there has been no update on the release. Its star, Don Cheadle, seemingly has no idea either.



During an interview with TVLine, he was asked about the current status of the project. He replied, “You can find out and let me know.”

Reports say the it was switched from a TV show to a feature film. “Yeah. I think the word that’s the most salient in that sentence is “switched,” he said.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is," Cheadle further mentioned.

When asked what was his reaction to play Skrull Rhodney in Secret Invasion was, he said, “Uh… you know, there was no… it wasn’t a demand. It was a request."

“What do you think about playing this?” And it was to set up stuff in the following thing," Cheadle noted.

"So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!," he concluded.