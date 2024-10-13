Diane Keaton spotted in Los Angeles with her favourite companion

Diane Keaton was seen with her four-legged companion Reggie near her Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.



As Mail Online reported, the 78-year-old actress was seen for a casual walk with her pet showing off her unique sense of style.

For the outing, the Godfather actress donned a black turtleneck top, blue jeans and chunky black boots. She also carried a puffer coat and a bowler hat on head.

Her outing comes after having professed that The Other Sister actress no longer dates now as for her, Reggie is "more than just a top dog companion".

Diane Keaton adopted Reggie back in 2020

“I didn't even ask for her,” the Academy Award-winning actress said during her interview with the AARP: The Magazine.

“He came to me and said, ‘I think you need this dog’,” she continued, saying, “I was like, ‘OK, I guess?' Of course, now I just love him.”

According to Keaton, dogs are irresistible. “They're just idiots," she said, adding, "Reggie is a big jerk, and she's a great jerk, and she's hilarious."

Keaton adopted Reggie, a Labrador Retriever, back in 2020.