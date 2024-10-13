Kanye West in hot waters as ex-assistant files bombshell lawsuit

Kayne West just landed himself in hot water as his ex-assistant made some rather disturbing claims in a lawsuit against the rapper.

The former OnlyFans star, Lauren Pisciotta, hit the Runaway hitmaker in June with the allegations of s**ual harassment and stalking while she worked with him back in 2021-22.

As per DailyMail, the new, 88-page-long document filed against West, who now goes by the name, Ye, dozens of rather unsettling claims and vile conversations were unveiled.

Amongst them, it was mentioned how the Vultures album-maker had a “kink” of wanting to have s** with mother figures of his s**ual targets.

The lawsuit also claimed that this included Bianca Censori, his current wife, who at that time was not married to him but “rather his on call sex party participant/employee.”

Allegedly, Pisciotta received a screenshot on September 28, 2022, of a conversation between him and Censori, where West graphically texted, “i wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves.”

As per the lawsuit, he then asked the influencer, “Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f*** your mom.”

Pisciotta then revealed how Censori responded as it was “a way, insisted upon and required by [West].”

“This is what she wrote... she's (Alexandra) married. I'm going to f*** someone this weekend and tell you the next time you're inside me,” Pisciotta mentioned of West and Censori's disturbing exchange of text messages.