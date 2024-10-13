Sebastian Stan recalls losing sleep over ‘The Apprentice'

Sebastian Stan recently opened up about difficulties playing the role of a famous US politician in the newly film The Apprentice.



Stan talked about playing Donald Trump in the newly released film at the Zurich Film Festival and admitted that he was “losing sleep” over not resembling the politician physically.

Calling the sleeping situation “always a problem”, the 42-year-old actor said, “Everyone has been saying to me, ‘You don’t look like him. You’ve already seen so much of him'.”

He continued, “So I thought it would be better to go less is more. But we still had to find the right hair and make-up people.”

The Ghosted actor recalled that when the film began shooting, they had a prosthetic test and it really didn’t look like him at all.

“I was very worried about that – we all were,” he said, recalling, “Then fortunately I called the team who helped me with portraying Tommy Lee on Pam & Tommy.”

Stan said, “We were able to find the right balance.”

The actor will be seen playing the younger incarnation of Trump during the 1970s and 1980s as he attempts to establish his real estate empire on the back of his father Fred Trump's properties.

The Apprentice was theatrically released on October 10, 2024.