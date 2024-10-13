Liam Gallagher reacts to 'SNL' skit on Oasis: 'Excruciating'

Oasis front man Liam Gallagher just gave his quick response to the sketch Saturday Night Live executed, targeting his band.

In the latest episode of the comedic sketch show, that aired on October 12, consisting of Ariana Grande as the host and the much-anticipated return of Fleetwood Mac singer, Stevie Nicks.

During the weekend update segment of the show, Colin Jost welcomed “Oasis” to the part where James Austin Johnson portrayed Noel Gallagher and Sarah Sherman played Liam Gallagher.

The skit immediately received critique from disappointed Oasis fans as the actors of SNL spoke to each other in Cockney voices despite being Mancunians, an equivalent of giving a New York accent to a Texan.

Liam, one half of the infamous Gallagher brothers, labelled the act “excruciating to watch” as fans from all over the world reacted to SNL on X, formerly Twitter.



The skit began by Jost lazily asking whether they’d still be together when the US shows roll around in 2025, a dig at their infamous feud that led to the band breaking up in 2009.

Noel, in the sit proceeds to answer, “If Liam doesn’t act like a baby”, leading the two on-screen brothers repeatedly calling each other a “baby.”

Apart from the one-worded brutal response that the Live Forever crooner gave to SNL, another user commented on the skit, saying, “They did you dirty man”, to which Liam responded, “I wouldn’t expect anything else from them.”