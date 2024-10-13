Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost had fun date night at SNL afterparty

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost enjoyed a special date night at Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Johansson and Jost were spotted in New York entering the venue after the comedian's appearance on the show.

The beloved couple looked casual with Johansson donning a printed slip up dress along with an oversized blazer.

Meanwhile, Jost opted for an all-black look, accessorizing with a bright orange cap.

The Captain America: Civil War actress and Jost, who tied the knot in 2020, started dating 11 years after their first meeting at SNL in 2006.

They share a son, Cosmos, 3 together. However, Johansson is also a mom to 9-year-old daughter, Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The Under The Skin star has talked about Cosmos' relationship with his step-daughter in an interview with E! News, saying, "The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer, which was nice for them. She's a very nice, loving sister."

"Normally she's got her own life, but this time she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they got along really well. He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun," Jost added.